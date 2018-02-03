XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 14:05 GMT

Jordan Hugill On Bench – West Ham Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Brighton vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play against Brighton in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

David Moyes' side failed to land a number of key deals on transfer deadline day, but sitting in 12th spot in the league table are looking upwards rather than back towards the relegation zone.




Moyes must make do without Arthur Masuaku, who is suspended.

The West Ham boss selects Adrian in goal, while in defence he plumps for James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna, while Sam Byram and Declan Rice also play. Mark Noble captains the side from midfield, while Joao Mario also starts. Javier Hernandez is up top.

If Moyes needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include new signing Jordan Hugill and Michail Antonio.

 


West Ham United Team vs Brighton

Adrian, Byram, Collins, Ogbonna, Rice, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Noble, Kouyate, Mario, Hernandez

Substitutes: Hart, Reid, Fonte, Cullen, Haksabanovic, Antonio, Hugill
 