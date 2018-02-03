XRegister
03/02/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Kemar Roofe Starts – Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Cardiff City
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Cardiff City in a Championship fixture this afternoon.

The Whites have stumbled in recent weeks and now find themselves sitting in tenth in the table, while Cardiff are fourth and seven points better off than their hosts today.




Leeds are without the suspended Samu Saiz, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane, while Conor Shaughnessy is out with an ankle knock. New signing Tyler Roberts is also injured.

Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while the central defensive pairing is Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington. Adam Forshaw plays in midfield, with Ronaldo Vieira. Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe are behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

If the Leeds boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Stuart Dallas and Jay-Roy Grot.

 


Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Wiedwald, Berardi, Pennington, Jansson, De Bock, Forshaw, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez (c), Roofe, Lasogga

Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Pearce, Vieira, Dallas, Sacko, Grot
 