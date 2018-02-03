XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 21:22 GMT

Leeds United Offered Extra Incentive To Juventus To Land 17-Year-Old Wonderkid

 




Leeds United were prepared to include a clause in any loan deal for Juventus striker Moise Kean that would have seen the Whites automatically buy the hitman in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites went shopping for a young striker in the January transfer window and eventually signed Tyler Roberts from West Brom for an initial £2.5m.




However, before focusing in on the 19-year-old, Leeds made a play to sign Kean, who is on loan at Hellas Verona from Juventus.

The Championship side wanted to take Kean on loan until the end of the season and let Juventus know they would cover his full salary.
 


Also, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Whites were also willing to guarantee they would sign Kean on a permanent transfer at the end of the season if they won promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds agreed a similar deal with Villarreal for winger Alfonso Pedraza in the 2017 January window, but the player returned to Spain last summer with the Whites having missed out on promotion.

Juventus were not moved by Leeds' proposal for Kean and are now actively including the 17-year-old in their plans going forward.

Kean grabbed a brace for Hellas Verona in their 4-1 win at Fiorentina in his last appearance for the club.
 