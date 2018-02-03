Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed the team that will play host to Huddersfield Town in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this afternoon.



Jose Mourinho has given up on the title given the gap to leaders Manchester City, but the Portuguese believes positives can still be drawn from the league campaign, meaning he wants the Red Devils to finish as high as possible.











The Manchester United manager is without long term injury absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly, while Marouane Fellaini has a knee injury, suffered in midweek.



Mourinho has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he picks Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo as the centre-backs. Nemanja Matic plays and will look to protect the backline, while Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez are behind Romelu Lukaku.



A bench full of options are at Mourinho's disposal if he needs to make changes, including Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.



Manchester United Team vs Huddersfield Town



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Young, Carrick, Pogba, Martial, Rashford

