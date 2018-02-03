XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 21:14 GMT

PHOTOS: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Hails Special Home Debut And Assist Hat-trick

 




Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists his home debut for Arsenal was "special" after he helped the Gunners to a comprehensive 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder, who headed to Arsenal as Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United, turned out for the first time in front of the Arsenal fans as the Gunners locked horns with Everton in the Premier League fixture.




Arsenal made a blistering start at the Emirates and were 4-0 up by half time thanks to a brace from Aaron Ramsey and goals apiece from Laurent Koscielny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Everton pulled one back in the 64th minute, but Ramsey completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute to leave the Toffees reeling.
 


Mkhitaryan provided three assists for his team-mates and turned in a superb display which won him the Man of the Match award.

The former Red Devil took to social media after the game to hail his debut.

He wrote: "Special home debut in front of the amazing Arsenal fans.

"Delighted with a hat-trick of assists."

Mkhitaryan struggled to make an impact at Manchester United after being snapped up from Borussia Dortmund, but has already shown his intent to succeed at Arsenal.
 