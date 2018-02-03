Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Starts – Arsenal Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Arsene Wenger has named his Arsenal squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



The Arsenal manager has decided to unleash new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite concerns over his fitness and he will receive support from attacking midfielders in the form of Mesut Ozil and former Borussia Dortmund team-mate and fellow January addition Henrikh Mkhitaryan.











Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey will look to form the midfield base for Wenger’s side today, with Alex Iwobi also making the cut in the starting eleven. Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi will form the centre-back pairing. Alaxandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere are two of the options on the bench for the Gunners



Wenger will be desperate to get a win on home turf as he is aware that he cannot afford to let Arsenal slip up further in the race for a top four finish after a couple of recent dodgy results.



Arsenal Team vs Everton



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Wilshere, Lacazette

