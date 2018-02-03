XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2018 - 16:36 GMT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Starts – Arsenal Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Arsene Wenger has named his Arsenal squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Arsenal manager has decided to unleash new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite concerns over his fitness and he will receive support from attacking midfielders in the form of Mesut Ozil and former Borussia Dortmund team-mate and fellow January addition Henrikh Mkhitaryan.




Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey will look to form the midfield base for Wenger’s side today, with Alex Iwobi also making the cut in the starting eleven. Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi will form the centre-back pairing. Alaxandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere are two of the options on the bench for the Gunners

Wenger will be desperate to get a win on home turf as he is aware that he cannot afford to let Arsenal slip up further in the race for a top four finish after a couple of recent dodgy results.

 


Arsenal Team vs Everton

Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Wilshere, Lacazette
 