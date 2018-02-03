We Had To Break Down Berlin Wall – Jose Mourinho On Man Utd Beating Huddersfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has conceded that his Manchester United side had to remain patient to break down Huddersfield Town’s ‘Berlin Wall’ of defence following their 2-0 win at Old Trafford.



The pattern of the game was set from the first whistle with Huddersfield defending deep from their own half and Manchester United trying to break down a dogged and determined opposition defence.











The home side struggled to break down a Huddersfield side that showed little ambition to come out of their own half and Mourinho’s men enjoyed 77 per cent of possession in the first half. Other than saving a couple of efforts from Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, the Terriers’ goalkeeper had a comfortable game before the break.



Manchester United looked more threatening from set pieces with Huddersfield showing vulnerabilities with their defending and Chris Smalling found himself in good positions to give the lead to the home side.





The referee also waved off a penalty shout from the Manchester United players in the first half when Scott McTominay appeared to have been taken out by Terence Kongolo while challenging for a high ball.

Early in the second half Tommy Smith denied Sanchez from scoring when he blocked his close range shot. Manchester United kept up the pressure, which led to a couple of corners. The Chilean was again denied shortly after when another shot of his was blocked by Kongolo inside the Huddersfield penalty box.



Manchester United continued to probe the Huddersfield defence and the breakthrough finally came in the 55th minute after some nice interplay on the right flank between Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, which followed a fine cross from the Spaniard into Romelu Lukaku’s feet, who converted with a fine one touch finish.



The home side stayed on top without creating too many chances but another break came when Sanchez earned a penalty in the 67th minute. The Chilean stood up to take the spot kick and while his effort was saved, he was ready to slot in the rebound to score his first goal for his new club.



From there on the game became more comfortable as Manchester United looked to control proceedings and stopped Huddersfield from getting a way back into the contest.



The home side did go on to create a few more chances but the sting from the game was gone and the away side never ever threatened to score, which allowed Manchester United to cruise through the last 20 odd minutes.



Mourinho was delighted that his side controlled possession of the ball and the game but admits that his side had to show a lot of patience to break down a dogged and determined Huddersfield defence.



The Manchester United manager told the BBC: "We always had control of the game, but at half time it was 0-0. I guess we had around 85% possession in the first half but it was not enough.



“We kept doing the same in the second and even at 1-0 we were totally in control. Our defensive line as far from the danger areas.



"We had to be patient but had to keep the intensity high and the pressure. We had to break down the Berlin wall organised so well by David Wagner.”



The Portuguese was also pleased to see his new signing Sanchez getting his first goal for the club despite the scrappy nature of it.



"It was nice for Alexis Sanchez to win a match, the first at home. Nice for him to play well and show the desire and happiness in playing football. That is most important.



“It was not the goal of his dreams, but it is a goal.”

