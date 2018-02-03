XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 17:41 GMT

Yes, I’m Frustrated – David Moyes Admits Transfer Disappointment After West Ham Lose

 




West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted to feeling frustration with his side's January transfer window, following the Hammers' 3-1 defeat at Brighton.

Moyes started with January signing Joao Mario against the Seagulls on the south coast, while another new signing, Jordan Hugill, was introduced with ten minutes left of the Premier League encounter.




West Ham are only three points clear of the relegation zone in the league standings, though they do sit in 12th spot, a sign of the congested nature of the bottom half of the table.

And Moyes has admitted that he is closing the book on the January window feeling frustrated at not having landed a third player, which he feels the Hammers needed.
 


"I'm a little bit frustrated by the transfer window – we needed a third player but didn't get that at the end", Moyes told the BBC.

"So I'm OK with bits of it, disappointed with other bits", he added.

Hugill was snapped up from Preston North End for £10m before the window slammed shut and it remains to be seen if the striker will make his first West Ham start next Saturday when the Hammers host Watford at the London Stadium.
 