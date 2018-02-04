Alberto Moreno On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's men head into the Premier League fixture sitting in third spot in the standings, six points behind second placed Manchester United and level with fourth placed Chelsea; Tottenham are fifth and two points behind the Reds.











Liverpool boss Klopp continues to pick Loris Karius in goal, meaning Simon Mignolet is on the bench.



In defence, the Reds manager selects Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren as the central defensive pairing, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson line up as full-backs. Jordan Henderson slots into midfield, with Emre Can and James Milner, while attacking threats are Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.



If Klopp needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Danny Ings and Alberto Moreno.



Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings, Solanke, Matip

