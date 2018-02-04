XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/02/2018 - 13:36 GMT

Andrea Radrizzani Isn’t About To Sack Thomas Christiansen – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has cast doubt on whether Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani is the kind of man to pull the trigger on head coach Thomas Christiansen.

The Yorkshire giants have entered a slump at a vital stage of the season and a 4-1 home defeat at home against Cardiff City means that under Christiansen the Whites are rock bottom of the Championship form table over the last six games.




Pressure is growing on Christiansen and a number of Leeds fans are calling for the Dane's sacking, feeling his tactics are one dimensional while his substitutions are on occasion baffling.

But Whelan does not think Radrizzani looks like the kind of chairman who is set to sack Christiansen.
 


"I think we've got a different kind of chairman here", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Is it [the result against Cardiff] going to change anything at the moment? Not so sure.

"Something has got to change, we've got to put in better performances and our mindset has got to be a lot stronger and tougher, physically, against teams", Whelan added.

Leeds now face a make or break run of games with their next six fixtures coming against a mix of playoff and automatic promotion contenders.

The Whites play Sheffield United, Bristol City, Derby County, Brentford, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers over their next six matches.
 