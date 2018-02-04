XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2018 - 21:08 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Target Admits He Wanted January Move

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom has admitted he did want to quit Bordeaux amid interest from the Premier League in the January transfer window. 

The Brazilian attacker attracted interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham, but ended up at neither club as the Gunners focused on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund and Spurs grabbed Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.




It remains to be seen whether the Premier League pair will go back in for Malcom, who is just 20 years old, in the summer, but the Brazilian has admitted he did want to leave Bordeaux.

"I wanted to leave", he said on French TV programme Telefoot.
 


"This is my dream. I want to see my career progress", he continued, before explaining Bordeaux stressed how keen they were to keep him.

"I spoke with the president [Stephane Martin], who told me he needed me.

"I told him he could count on me.

"I will give everything to take the club into the top six in Ligue 1.

"I know I can do better to help Bordeaux", Malcom added.

Bordeaux sit in eighth spot in the Ligue 1 standings and are just two points off sixth placed Montpellier.

Malcom, who Bordeaux snapped up from Brazilian giants Corinthians, helped his side to win 2-0 away at Strasbourg on Saturday.
 