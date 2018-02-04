Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Target Admits He Wanted January Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom has admitted he did want to quit Bordeaux amid interest from the Premier League in the January transfer window.



The Brazilian attacker attracted interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham, but ended up at neither club as the Gunners focused on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund and Spurs grabbed Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.











It remains to be seen whether the Premier League pair will go back in for Malcom, who is just 20 years old, in the summer, but the Brazilian has admitted he did want to leave Bordeaux.



"I wanted to leave", he said on French TV programme Telefoot.





"This is my dream. I want to see my career progress", he continued, before explaining Bordeaux stressed how keen they were to keep him.