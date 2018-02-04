Don’t Take Him Off If You Need Goals – Former Leeds Star Criticises Thomas Christiansen Substitution

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has criticised Thomas Christiansen taking off striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga against Cardiff City.



Christiansen chose to replace the German hitman in the 74th minute of Leeds' 4-1 defeat at Elland Road, bringing on winger Hadi Sacko in his place.











Leeds were 3-1 down when Lasogga was brought off and Christiansen's substitutions made no difference, with the Whites conceding another goal to suffer a hugely damaging 4-1 defeat.



Lasogga being brought off was greeted by boos from some Leeds fans and Whelan admits he would have left the German on.





" You keep your main target man on. When you need goals, he is probably someone who can come up with that goal", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.