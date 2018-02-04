XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2018 - 14:05 GMT

Don’t Take Him Off If You Need Goals – Former Leeds Star Criticises Thomas Christiansen Substitution

 




Noel Whelan has criticised Thomas Christiansen taking off striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga against Cardiff City.

Christiansen chose to replace the German hitman in the 74th minute of Leeds' 4-1 defeat at Elland Road, bringing on winger Hadi Sacko in his place.




Leeds were 3-1 down when Lasogga was brought off and Christiansen's substitutions made no difference, with the Whites conceding another goal to suffer a hugely damaging 4-1 defeat.

Lasogga being brought off was greeted by boos from some Leeds fans and Whelan admits he would have left the German on.
 


"You keep your main target man on. When you need goals, he is probably someone who can come up with that goal", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He does give you that height in the box, even if he doesn't win a clean header, he is maybe putting up that bit of force and people can get knock downs to get the second ball.

"You've just lost your focal point."

Leeds signed another striker in the January transfer window, swooping on West Brom to snap up 19-year-old Tyler Roberts.

The youngster missed out on the Cardiff game through injury and it is not clear when he will be handed his Leeds debut, though Christiansen expects him at training from Monday.

While Roberts appears to be a signing with an eye to the future, Leeds fans will hope he can contribute in the here and now.
 