Don’t Take Him Off If You Need Goals – Former Leeds Star Criticises Thomas Christiansen Substitution

Noel Whelan has criticised Thomas Christiansen taking off striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga against Cardiff City.
Christiansen chose to replace the German hitman in the 74th minute of Leeds' 4-1 defeat at Elland Road, bringing on winger Hadi Sacko in his place.
Leeds were 3-1 down when Lasogga was brought off and Christiansen's substitutions made no difference, with the Whites conceding another goal to suffer a hugely damaging 4-1 defeat.
Lasogga being brought off was greeted by boos from some Leeds fans and Whelan admits he would have left the German on.
"You keep your main target man on. When you need goals, he is probably someone who can come up with that goal", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He does give you that height in the box, even if he doesn't win a clean header, he is maybe putting up that bit of force and people can get knock downs to get the second ball.
"You've just lost your focal point."
Leeds signed another striker in the January transfer window, swooping on West Brom to snap up 19-year-old Tyler Roberts.
The youngster missed out on the Cardiff game through injury and it is not clear when he will be handed his Leeds debut, though Christiansen expects him at training from Monday.
While Roberts appears to be a signing with an eye to the future, Leeds fans will hope he can contribute in the here and now.