Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on top four rivals Liverpool at Anfield in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Spurs lie in fifth spot and two points behind fourth placed Chelsa and third placed Liverpool, meaning a win on Merseyside today would put Mauricio Pochettino's side into the Champions League spots.











Pochettino does not include Lucas Moura in his squad, with the new signing not having trained extensively following his move to the club on deadline day.



The Spurs boss has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he selects Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing. Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele will look to control midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool



Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Wanyama, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

