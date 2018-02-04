Forget Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Alexandre Lacazette Up Top Together – Kevin Kilbane

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Kilbane has cast doubt on whether Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will ever give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette the chance to form a strike partnership, while they may not even get in the same team.



The Gunners splashed the cash to sign Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window and he made his debut on Saturday in a home Premier League clash against Everton.











Aubameyang marked his debut with a goal as Arsenal ran riot and put five past Everton to run out 5-1 winners.



Lacazette was an unused substitute and Kilbane does not see Wenger playing the pair together, which means the Gunners have £50m worth of talent in the Frenchman sitting on the bench.





" He won't play two up front. He doesn't play that way, Arsene Wenger", Kilbane said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"He has one central striker.



"Can you accommodate Aubameyang or Lacazette in one of the central three front positions? That is the only way that I can see them getting into the side.



"So it seems to me with this signing he has made in Aubameyang he is saying yes you are my number 9, you are going to be my striker now for the rest of the season.



"Lacazette I don't think is going to get into the side.



"That's almost like £50m that you're actually binning", the former Republic of Ireland international added.



Lacazette, who joined Arsenal from French side Lyon last summer, has scored nine Premier League goals for the Gunners, also chipping in with four assists.



Arsenal fans are keen to see Wenger shoehorn Lacazette, Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan into the same side.

