He’s Leeds United’s Shining Light, Has Premier League Quality – Former White On New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Adam Forshaw has provided the positive in the Whites' last two matches for Noel Whelan, who thinks the midfielder already looks like he could play in the Premier League.



The Whites signed Forshaw from Middlesbrough in the January window and agreed a deal with Boro which could see the midfielder eventually cost £4.5m.











Forshaw made his Leeds debut in a 0-0 draw away at Hull City before then turning in a display which caught Whelan's eye as the Whites crashed to a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Cardiff City.



In a miserable run, with Leeds now rock bottom of the Championship form table over the last six matches, Whelan sees Forshaw as the shining light.





He saluted the midfielder's desire to compete as well as his knack for not giving the ball away.