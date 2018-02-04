He’s Leeds United’s Shining Light, Has Premier League Quality – Former White On New Boy

Leeds United new boy Adam Forshaw has provided the positive in the Whites' last two matches for Noel Whelan, who thinks the midfielder already looks like he could play in the Premier League.
The Whites signed Forshaw from Middlesbrough in the January window and agreed a deal with Boro which could see the midfielder eventually cost £4.5m.
Forshaw made his Leeds debut in a 0-0 draw away at Hull City before then turning in a display which caught Whelan's eye as the Whites crashed to a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Cardiff City.
In a miserable run, with Leeds now rock bottom of the Championship form table over the last six matches, Whelan sees Forshaw as the shining light.
He saluted the midfielder's desire to compete as well as his knack for not giving the ball away.
And Whelan thinks Forshaw has Premier League level quality.
"Forshaw is probably the one player in the last two games who has shown that bit of quality, that Championship quality; and probably a bit higher to be honest", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He uses the ball so well and for a small lad you can see that he wants to win headers, he wants to compete, he wants to be aggressive in tackles and very rarely does he give the ball away.
"For me that's the one shining light and there are a lot of people who need to have a good long look at themselves", Whelan added.
Forshaw fell out of favour at Middlesbrough under new boss Tony Pulis and will return to the Riverside Stadium with Leeds at the start of March.