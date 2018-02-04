I Was Missing Home – Rangers Star Admits Homesickness Influence On Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jason Cummings has admitted that being homesick was a factor in his move back up to Scotland.



Cummings joined the Gers on loan from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window and the Ibrox giants could keep him on a permanent basis in the summer.











A former Hibernian star, born in Edinburgh, Cummings is now close to home and concedes that it is a big benefit of moving back to Scotland with Rangers.



"It's only 30, 40 minutes for me to get home as well", the striker told Rangers TV.





" That's one of the main reasons why I came up as well, I was missing home a wee bit, missing my dog", he continued.