I Was Missing Home – Rangers Star Admits Homesickness Influence On Move

Rangers new boy Jason Cummings has admitted that being homesick was a factor in his move back up to Scotland.
Cummings joined the Gers on loan from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window and the Ibrox giants could keep him on a permanent basis in the summer.
A former Hibernian star, born in Edinburgh, Cummings is now close to home and concedes that it is a big benefit of moving back to Scotland with Rangers.
"It's only 30, 40 minutes for me to get home as well", the striker told Rangers TV.
"That's one of the main reasons why I came up as well, I was missing home a wee bit, missing my dog", he continued.
"I thought, good excuse to get up the road and see my dog."
Cummings has already scored for Rangers, hitting the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory at Ross County.
Hopes are high amongst the Rangers faithful that the striker can enjoy a prolific spell at Ibrox and make good on his potential, ahead of the club then signing him permanently.
It remains to be seen whether Rangers boss Graeme Murty will start Cummings on Tuesday night at Firhill against Partick Thistle.