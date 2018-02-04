XRegister
06 October 2016

04/02/2018 - 21:25 GMT

Leeds United Part Company With Head Coach Thomas Christiansen

 




Leeds United have parted company with head coach Thomas Christiansen. 

The Dane had come under big pressure in recent weeks due to a poor run of form for the Whites, who have the worst record in the Championship over the last six games.




Christiansen saw his Leeds side thrashed 4-1 at Elland Road by Cardiff City on Saturday and ahead of a big run of games against promotion rivals, the club have opted to make a change.

On Sunday evening, Leeds confirmed in a statement: "Leeds United can confirm that head coach Thomas Christiansen has left the club."
 


Leeds have opted to shake things up as they bid to remain in touch with the playoff spots and keep their season alive

Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani had given Christiansen a minimum target of finishing in the top six this term.

And the Italian appears to believe that Christiansen is not able to meet the objective, with the head coach given little time to make use of his January transfer window signings.
 