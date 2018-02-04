Leeds United Part Company With Head Coach Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have parted company with head coach Thomas Christiansen.



The Dane had come under big pressure in recent weeks due to a poor run of form for the Whites, who have the worst record in the Championship over the last six games.











Christiansen saw his Leeds side thrashed 4-1 at Elland Road by Cardiff City on Saturday and ahead of a big run of games against promotion rivals, the club have opted to make a change.



On Sunday evening, Leeds confirmed in a statement: "Leeds United can confirm that head coach Thomas Christiansen has left the club."





Leeds have opted to shake things up as they bid to remain in touch with the playoff spots and keep their season alive