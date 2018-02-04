Leeds United Tipped For Quick Appointment As Contenders For Head Coach’s Post Emerge

Leeds United are looking to make a quick appointment to replace the sacked Thomas Christiansen, it has been claimed.
The Whites pulled the trigger on Christiansen's reign at Elland Road on Sunday night, with Leeds parting company with the Dane.
Steve McClaren was in the directors' box at Elland Road on Saturday as Leeds were thrashed 4-1 by Cardiff City in what proved to be Christiansen's final game in charge.
Leeds set a minimum target of the top six in the Championship this season and have acted to try to save their campaign.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are expected to make a speedy appointment as they replace Christiansen.
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is in the betting to become the next Leeds boss, while former Whites manager Simon Grayson is also in the running.
McClaren is also linked with the post after his Saturday trip to Elland Road.
However any appointment will have to work under director of football Victor Orta, who is in charge of signings at Leeds.