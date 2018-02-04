Napoli Supremo Looking To See Off Chelsea and Real Madrid Interest In Maurizio Sarri

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to tie down coach Maurizio Sarri to a new contract amid speculation that he is wanted by Chelsea and Real Madrid.



Sarri has hugely impressed with his work at Napoli since being appointed the club's coach in 2015 after Rafael Benitez left for Real Madrid.











The 59-year-old currently has Napoli leading the Serie A standings ahead of powerhouses Juventus, while his side are through to the last 32 of the Europa League, where they are due to meet RB Leipzig over two legs.



Sarri has been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid on the back of his work in southern Italy and De Laurentiis does not want to lose him.





According to Italian daily Il Mattino, De Laurentiis wants to lock down Sarri on a new contract running until the summer of 2021 .