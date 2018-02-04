Rangers Fans Just Glad I’m Not Lining Up Against Them – Jason Cummings

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cummings is delighted by the reception he received from Rangers fans when he made his bow against Aberdeen and believes the Gers faithful are now simply happy he is turning out for them.



Rangers snapped Cummings up from English Championship side Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, bringing the striker in on a loan deal.











He made his Gers bow at Ibrox in a 2-0 win over Aberdeen in late January, being brought on off the bench, and was given a rousing reception by the Rangers fans.



Cummings then scored in his next match, grabbing the winner in a 2-1 victory at Ross County, and the striker thinks Rangers fans are delighted to have him on their side rather than the opposing team.





" I think the fans are just glad that I'm on their team now and not the other team", Cummings told Rangers TV.