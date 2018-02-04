XRegister
04/02/2018 - 20:05 GMT

We Need Goalkeeper Who’s Made His Mistakes Elsewhere – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds need a better goalkeeper than Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, after he watched Jurgen Klopp's men draw 2-2 at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur. 

Klopp recently dropped Mignolet and promoted Karius to the number 1 role between the sticks, but the German has struggled to produce the flawless performances needed by the Reds and there were again question marks over his display in the meeting with Spurs.




Lawrenson thinks that when Mignolet made mistakes they proved to be costly for Liverpool, while Karius is now doing the same.

And the Reds legend insists Liverpool need a top notch goalkeeper who has already ironed the mistakes out of his game before arriving at Anfield.
 


"We really need a goalkeeper who has made his mistakes somewhere else", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"The problem is Mignolet keeps making mistakes, Karius keeps making mistakes.

"And they prove to be costly", he added.

Klopp had been tipped to bring in a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window following Mignolet and Karius' struggles.

However, the German refused to do so and is trusting in Karius to be able to be the top class goalkeeper Liverpool need going forward.
 