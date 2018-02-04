We Were Much, Much Better Than Liverpool – Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed an "amazing" game following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday evening, and has no doubt his side were the better team.
The Premier League clash was packed with incident and Liverpool took the lead after just three minutes, taking advantage of an error from Eric Dier to fire the Reds in front.
Spurs had to wait until ten minutes from full time to level when Victor Wanyama hit a superb half-volley from outside the penalty area which flew past Loris Karius and into the top corner.
Pochettino's side then had the chance to go in front from the penalty spot, but Harry Kane missed, although Liverpool felt the penalty should not have been given due to an offside.
Liverpool then went ahead in the first minute of stoppage time, Salah striking again with a superb chip.
But when Virgil van Dijk was judged to have brought down Erik Lamela in the fifth minute of stoppage time, again Liverpool were unhappy, Kane had another chance to score from the spot and he made no mistake, claiming a 2-2 draw at Anfield.
Pochettino admits the contest was amazing to watch, however he had no doubt Spurs fully deserve the win.
"It was an amazing game to watch. I was calm, because I think the team plays so well", he told the BBC's Match of the Day.
"The feeling is we dropped two points. We were much, much, much better than Liverpool.
"Both were a penalty and nothing to say, it is not controversial – it is nothing.
"Sometimes people complain about the referee, but when they are right it is good to tell everyone."
And Pochettino also hailed Wanyama, whose strike was unstoppable.
"We signed Victor for Southampton and then at Tottenham, it was a fantastic goal – it was the plan, no! – I am so happy because he helps the team to achieve one point", he added..