We Were Much, Much Better Than Liverpool – Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed an "amazing" game following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday evening, and has no doubt his side were the better team.



The Premier League clash was packed with incident and Liverpool took the lead after just three minutes, taking advantage of an error from Eric Dier to fire the Reds in front.











Spurs had to wait until ten minutes from full time to level when Victor Wanyama hit a superb half-volley from outside the penalty area which flew past Loris Karius and into the top corner.



Pochettino's side then had the chance to go in front from the penalty spot, but Harry Kane missed, although Liverpool felt the penalty should not have been given due to an offside.





Liverpool then went ahead in the first minute of stoppage time, Salah striking again with a superb chip .