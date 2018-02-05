Beating Celtic As Underdogs Was Very Special – Rangers Star Picks Memorable Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Holt has insisted that his most memorable game for Rangers was when the Gers beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup two seasons ago.



With Rangers playing in the Scottish Championship back then, they headed into the semi-final contest as big underdogs.











But the Gers won the game on penalties after the scoreline was 2-2 at the end of extra-time, with Holt playing the full 120 minutes.



And the midfielder explained that beating the Scottish champions on penalties when no one gave Rangers a chance to win makes the match very special for him.





“I think the semi-final against Celtic”, Holt said on Rangers TV, when asked to name his most memorable game for the Gers.

“Obviously it was a good result for us on the day and we had not played Celtic for a while.



“We went into the game as underdogs and nobody really gave us a chance.



“And so to go on and put on a performance like that and to take the game to penalties, and win on penalties, makes it very special.”



It was the last time Rangers managed to beat Celtic, with the clubs since locking horns eight times in all competitions; the Hoops won six of those, while two contests ended in draws.



The last Old Firm derby was a goalless affair at Paradise in late December, with the next scheduled to take place at Ibrox on 11th March.

