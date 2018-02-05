Celtic Loanee Coy Over Whether He Has Future At Celtic Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Nadir Ciftci is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to whether he thinks he can break into Celtic's first team when he returns to the Bhoys in the summer.



The striker, who spent the first half of the season on loan in England with Plymouth Argyle, returned to Scotland to join Motherwell, also on loan, in the January transfer window.











Motherwell are hoping Ciftci can rediscover his form at Fir Park and the Turkish striker scored in the 79th minute on Saturday to help his side draw 1-1 with Partick Thistle.



But Ciftci will not be drawn on whether he could have a future at Celtic at the end of his loan; he will have a further year to run on his Bhoys deal when he heads back in the summer.





" Let me give everything I have in my pocket, score some goals and try to help the club achieve what they want to achieve then we can see what happens at the end of the season", Ciftci added, keeping his cards close to his chest.