XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2018 - 11:23 GMT

Celtic Loanee Coy Over Whether He Has Future At Celtic Park

 




Nadir Ciftci is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to whether he thinks he can break into Celtic's first team when he returns to the Bhoys in the summer. 

The striker, who spent the first half of the season on loan in England with Plymouth Argyle, returned to Scotland to join Motherwell, also on loan, in the January transfer window.




Motherwell are hoping Ciftci can rediscover his form at Fir Park and the Turkish striker scored in the 79th minute on Saturday to help his side draw 1-1 with Partick Thistle.

But Ciftci will not be drawn on whether he could have a future at Celtic at the end of his loan; he will have a further year to run on his Bhoys deal when he heads back in the summer.
 


"Let me give everything I have in my pocket, score some goals and try to help the club achieve what they want to achieve then we can see what happens at the end of the season", Ciftci added, keeping his cards close to his chest.

Motherwell sit in seventh spot in the Scottish Premiership standings and will be looking to Ciftci to fire them up into the top six.

Ciftci, who is still just 25 years old, joined Celtic following an impressive spell with Dundee United.

He struggled to transfer that form to Celtic Park however.
 