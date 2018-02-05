Chelsea Failed With Bid After Defender Signalled Desire Not To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto rejected a bid from Chelsea for left-back Alex Telles in the January transfer window after being informed the player did not want to leave.



Chelsea wanted to increase Antonio Conte's options in the left wing-back position and eventually snapped up Emerson Palmieri from Serie A giants Roma.











However, it has now emerged the Premier League champions made a play to snap up Brazilian Telles from Porto.



According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Chelsea offered Porto €20m to sign the former Galatasaray man.





But Porto, assured by the player's agent that he did not want to leave the club, knocked back Chelsea's proposal .