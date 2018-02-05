XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2018 - 11:59 GMT

Chelsea Failed With Bid After Defender Signalled Desire Not To Move

 




FC Porto rejected a bid from Chelsea for left-back Alex Telles in the January transfer window after being informed the player did not want to leave. 

Chelsea wanted to increase Antonio Conte's options in the left wing-back position and eventually snapped up Emerson Palmieri from Serie A giants Roma.




However, it has now emerged the Premier League champions made a play to snap up Brazilian Telles from Porto.

According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Chelsea offered Porto €20m to sign the former Galatasaray man.
 


But Porto, assured by the player's agent that he did not want to leave the club, knocked back Chelsea's proposal.

The Portuguese giants did not sleep easy however as they knew that Chelsea could have triggered Telles' €40m release clause and then tried to tempt the Brazilian to move.

Chelsea did not come back for the 25-year-old though and Telles is continuing with Porto for the second half of the campaign.
 