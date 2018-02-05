Former Leeds United Star Drops Hints He Wants Elland Road Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is seemingly showing interest in taking the vacant head coach's job at Elland Road.



Leeds sacked Thomas Christiansen from the role on Sunday night following a poor run of form for the Whites, which sees the club's minimum target of a top six finish in the Championship at risk.











The Yorkshire giants are claimed to want to make an appointment within the next 24 hours and Whelan is giving every impression of wanting the job.



A popular pundit on BBC Radio Leeds, the former Leeds star has been retweeting messages from fans calling for him to be handed the post.





One fan suggested that Whelan could team up with club legend Eddie Gray to guide Leeds through until the end of the season .

Leeds are currently rock bottom of the Championship form table over the last six matches and are heading into a run of six games against sides with their own aspirations of promotion.



Whelan, born in Leeds, came through the club's youth ranks and turned out in a white shirt from 1993 until 1995, when he moved to Coventry City.



The 43-year-old has coached at youth level and holds a UEFA license.



It remains to be seen however whether Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani will hand the role to someone lacking in managerial experience.



