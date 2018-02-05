XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2018 - 22:05 GMT

He’s Brave – West Ham Talent Reveals Admiration For Italy Great

 




Young West Ham goalkeeper Rihards Matrevics insists that he looks up to Italy great Gianluigi Buffon though he concedes that emulating the legend is still some way off.

The young custodian has been with the West Ham academy since 2015 and progressed to represent the side in the Premier League 2 earlier this season.




The youngster has witnessed competition from another academy graduate, Nathan Trott, who has been a prevalent presence in Terry Westley’s team in recent months, playing in as many as 13 Premier League 2 matches thus far this season and managing four clean sheets.

Matrevics though is not at all disappointed with his current status within the team and insists that his aim has always been to emulate his role model Buffon because of the way he attacks crosses but has a certain sense of calm in his presence along with that.
 


“I look up to Buffon, mainly because of the way he bravely attacks crosses", the youngster told his club's official website.  

"He also has a sense of calm about him that I would love to bring into my game.

"Maybe it’s his experience, but he’s been one of the best for so long.”

As far as his immediate aim is concerned though, the teenager is looking to turn out for the Under-18s and then earn another chance with the Under-23s.

“I want to help get the U18s higher up the table and break the spell of bad results. I’m hopeful some good performances might get me another chance in the U23s as well.

“The club has helped me improve a lot over the last three years. This season has been a test for our character but I’m hopeful we can finish the year strong.”
 