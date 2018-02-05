He’s Brave – West Ham Talent Reveals Admiration For Italy Great

Follow @insidefutbol





Young West Ham goalkeeper Rihards Matrevics insists that he looks up to Italy great Gianluigi Buffon though he concedes that emulating the legend is still some way off.



The young custodian has been with the West Ham academy since 2015 and progressed to represent the side in the Premier League 2 earlier this season.











The youngster has witnessed competition from another academy graduate, Nathan Trott, who has been a prevalent presence in Terry Westley’s team in recent months, playing in as many as 13 Premier League 2 matches thus far this season and managing four clean sheets.



Matrevics though is not at all disappointed with his current status within the team and insists that his aim has always been to emulate his role model Buffon because of the way he attacks crosses but has a certain sense of calm in his presence along with that.





“I look up to Buffon, mainly because of the way he bravely attacks crosses", the youngster told his club's official website.

"He also has a sense of calm about him that I would love to bring into my game.



"Maybe it’s his experience, but he’s been one of the best for so long.”



As far as his immediate aim is concerned though, the teenager is looking to turn out for the Under-18s and then earn another chance with the Under-23s.



“I want to help get the U18s higher up the table and break the spell of bad results. I’m hopeful some good performances might get me another chance in the U23s as well.



“The club has helped me improve a lot over the last three years. This season has been a test for our character but I’m hopeful we can finish the year strong.”

