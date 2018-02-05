XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2018 - 11:08 GMT

I Never Considered Leaving Rangers In January – Gers Star's Admission

 




Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has revealed that he never considered leaving the club during the winter transfer window as he was always determined to remain at Ibrox and fight for his place in the team.

The Gers brought in as many as five new players in January, with two of them being central midfielders – Sean Goss and Greg Docherty.




As a result, the competition for places in the central midfield role has increased significantly for the second half of the present campaign.

But Holt, who featured sparingly under former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha in the early parts of the season, insisted that he never thought about seeking a move elsewhere last month due to increased competition.
 


“I think I was always determined to stay here and fight for my place”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he considered looking for a move or was he determined to stay here and fight for his place due to the increased competition.

“I realised that there would be competition this season and I knew that the gaffer would strengthen the squad.

“But I was always determined to stay and fight for my place.

“I think I can help the team.”

Holt has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions for Rangers in the ongoing campaign, finding the back of the net once and setting up seven goals.

He even captained Rangers during their recent matches against Aberdeen and Ross County.
 