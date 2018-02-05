Ibrox Atmosphere Still Positive Despite Hibernian Loss – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists that the atmosphere around Ibrox is positive as his players look to get on to the pitch to put things right after the disappointment against Hibernian.



The Glasgow giants were humbled at their own home as Neil Lennon's side won 2-1 to record their second victory at Ibrox this season.











While the manager was visibly disappointed with the performance of his team after the result, he insists that he has seen a positive vibe within the team which impresses him more than anything else.



According to Murty, his players are more than eager to get on to the pitch to put things right again and get more points on the board to push towards finishing as the second team in the league.





“They were disappointed but it’s up to us to put it behind us and go and get a positive result tomorrow. I thought we worked extremely hard to try and get something from the game, but it wasn’t to be although it wasn’t for a lack of trying", the manager said at a press conference.

“The atmosphere around the place is positive and they want to get back on the football pitch which I a good sign for a manager.



“It’s an opportunity for us to go and put some things right and go and get some more points on the board.”



Rangers' next match is against Partick Thistle on Tuesday night as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

