06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2018 - 22:37 GMT

I’ll Put All Of Myself In The Work – Antonio Conte Reacts As Chelsea Lose At Watford

 




Antonio Conte has vowed to throw himself into his work with Chelsea after the Blues were beaten 4-1 away at Watford on Monday evening. 

The Premier League champions suffered a big blow in the 30th minute when Tiemoue Bakayoko received his marching orders for a second yellow card offence.




Bakayoko was poor for the half an hour he was on the pitch and gifted Watford numerous chances, though the Hornets only went ahead from the penalty spot three minutes from half time through Troy Deeney.

As the minutes ticked down in the second half Watford were hanging on and Eden Hazard drew Chelsea level in the 82nd minute, with the Blues then pushing to win it.
 


But a flurry of goals with, Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra getting on the scoresheet, handed Chelsea a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing by full time.

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League, but are just one point above Tottenham Hotspur and the pressure is mounting on Conte.

But the Italian is not being drawn on his future and says he will simply throw himself into his work.

Conte, asked about his future, was quoted as saying by the BBC: "My position? It is the same. I stay here, try to work and put all myself in the work.

"The pressure? Which pressure? What is the pressure?

"I work – if this is enough it is, OK. Otherwise the club has to take another decision", he added.
 

 