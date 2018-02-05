I’ll Put All Of Myself In The Work – Antonio Conte Reacts As Chelsea Lose At Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has vowed to throw himself into his work with Chelsea after the Blues were beaten 4-1 away at Watford on Monday evening.



The Premier League champions suffered a big blow in the 30th minute when Tiemoue Bakayoko received his marching orders for a second yellow card offence.











Bakayoko was poor for the half an hour he was on the pitch and gifted Watford numerous chances, though the Hornets only went ahead from the penalty spot three minutes from half time through Troy Deeney.



As the minutes ticked down in the second half Watford were hanging on and Eden Hazard drew Chelsea level in the 82nd minute, with the Blues then pushing to win it.





But a flurry of goals with, Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra getting on the scoresheet, handed Chelsea a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing by full time .