Leeds United and Bradford City Keen On Former Bundesliga Coach

Both Bradford City and Leeds United are keen on German coach Hannes Wolf, according to talkSPORT.



Leeds brought an end to Thomas Christiansen's reign as head coach on Sunday evening, while on Monday morning League One side Bradford pulled the trigger on Stuart McCall.











It has been claimed Leeds want to make an appointment within the next 24 hours, something which hints that a free agent is firmly on their radar; Steve McClaren has been ruled out.



Wolf, 36, is a free agent after being sacked by German Bundesliga side Stuttgart towards the end of January.





Besides his stint at Stuttgart, from September 2016 to January 2018, Wolf has spent seven years coaching in the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund.