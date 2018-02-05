XRegister
05/02/2018 - 15:53 GMT

Leeds United Want To Agree Deal For Paul Heckingbottom Tonight

 




Leeds United are looking to tie up an agreement to appoint Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach. 

The Whites sacked Thomas Christiansen on Sunday evening and have launched into a search to find his successor as they bid to keep the side's hopes of finishing in the playoff spots in the Championship alive.




Former Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf has been linked with the role but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds' first choice is Heckingbottom.

Leeds are hoping to agree a deal this evening to appoint Heckingbottom, who has a release clause in the contract he recently signed.
 


The Whites, who sacked Christiansen's backroom staff along with the head coach, are keen to make an appointment as quickly as possible.

Leeds' players were off on Monday, but will be due back in for training as they look to prepare for the club's next match against playoff rivals Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom's work at Barnsley appears to have impressed Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani and now the Whites want him in charge at Elland Road.
 