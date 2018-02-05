Leeds United Want To Agree Deal For Paul Heckingbottom Tonight

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to tie up an agreement to appoint Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach.



The Whites sacked Thomas Christiansen on Sunday evening and have launched into a search to find his successor as they bid to keep the side's hopes of finishing in the playoff spots in the Championship alive.











Former Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf has been linked with the role but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds' first choice is Heckingbottom.



Leeds are hoping to agree a deal this evening to appoint Heckingbottom, who has a release clause in the contract he recently signed.





The Whites, who sacked Christiansen's backroom staff along with the head coach, are keen to make an appointment as quickly as possible .