Leeds United Will Meet Paul Heckingbottom Release Clause, Move To Happen With 24 Hours

Leeds United are willing to meet the release clause in Paul Heckingbottom's contract and the Barnsley manager is likely to join the Whites within the next 24 hours.



The Elland Road outfit have zeroed in on Heckingbottom and want him to succeed Thomas Christiansen, who was shown the door on Sunday night after a poor run of results.











Heckingbottom, 40, is Leeds' first choice and the Whites want a deal done quickly, having also sacked Christiansen's backroom staff.



The Barnsley boss recently signed a new contract, but it has a release clause in it and, according to BBC Radio Sheffield, Leeds are willing to meet it.





It is claimed the saga is fast moving and that Heckingbottom is likely to join Leeds within the next 24 hours .