Liverpool Include Four First Team Stars In Squad For U23 Clash With Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool could hand a clutch of first team players game time this evening in an Under-23s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.



The Reds have included Adam Lallana, Ben Woodburn, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke in the squad to take on Spurs.











Under-23 boss Neil Critchley could pick any of the four this evening when his side lock horns with Spurs at League Two club Stevenage's stadium.



Both Ings and Solanke were on the bench for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham at Anfield, but neither were brought on in the 2-2 draw.





Lallana though was not involved in the squad as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose to take no risks with a recent injury suffered by the midfielder.