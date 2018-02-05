XRegister
05/02/2018 - 13:45 GMT

Liverpool Include Four First Team Stars In Squad For U23 Clash With Tottenham Hotspur

 




Liverpool could hand a clutch of first team players game time this evening in an Under-23s clash against Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Reds have included Adam Lallana, Ben Woodburn, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke in the squad to take on Spurs.




Under-23 boss Neil Critchley could pick any of the four this evening when his side lock horns with Spurs at League Two club Stevenage's stadium.

Both Ings and Solanke were on the bench for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham at Anfield, but neither were brought on in the 2-2 draw.
 


Lallana though was not involved in the squad as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose to take no risks with a recent injury suffered by the midfielder.

Woodburn meanwhile has turned out six times in the Premier League 2 for Liverpool Under-23s this season.

The Wales international was linked with leaving Liverpool on a loan deal in the January transfer window due to a lack of playing time, but stayed put at Anfield.
 