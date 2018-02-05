Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their side and substitutes to lock horns with Watford in a Premier League contest at Vicarage Road this evening.



Antonio Conte's side sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table, one point behind Liverpool, and can go above Jurgen Klopp's men by taking all three points from the Hornets.











Conte must make do without centre-back Andreas Christensen, who has a hamstring issue, while Alvaro Morata still has a back problem.



The Chelsea manager has Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he picks Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill as the back three. Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante sit in front, in midfield, while Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez are also selected.



If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes at any point in the evening then he has players to turn to on his bench, including new arrivals Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri.



Chelsea Team vs Watford



Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Zappacosta; Willian, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Emerson, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

