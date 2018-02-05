Rangers Star Focused On Silverware Rather Than Personal Feat Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has explained that he would prefer to lift a trophy with the Gers to scoring a goal against Celtic.



The Gers, who lost 2-1 to Hibernian at the weekend, currently find themselves 14 points adrift of leaders Celtic in the league table, having played a game fewer than their arch-rivals.











Rangers’ only realistic chance of winning silverware this season is the Scottish Cup, with the Light Blues scheduled to face Ayr United in a fifth round game on Sunday.



And Holt, who is yet to score a goal against Celtic since joining Rangers from Hearts in 2015, insisted that he would rather win a trophy than find the back of the net against the Scottish champions.





“Lift a trophy I think”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked if he would rather socre a goal against Celtic or win a trophy.

“If I can score a goal against Celtic on the way, it would be even better.



“But I would say lift a trophy.”



Rangers, who have already faced Celtic twice in the Scottish Premiership this season, will come up against the Hoops at least two more times in the present campaign.



It remains to be seen if Holt manages to break his goalscoring duck against Celtic this term; however he scored twice versus the Bhoys during his time at Hearts.

