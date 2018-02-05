This Is What Graeme Murty Keeps Telling Rangers Players – Gers Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant boss Jimmy Nicholl has underlined the importance of his charges always giving their all to have the backing of the supporters, explaining Graeme Murty keeps hammering the message home.



The Gers appointed Nicholl as the club’s new assistant manager last week as the former defender returned to Ibrox for the third time in his career; his two earlier stints at Rangers were as a player in the 1980s.











As a result, he is aware how important it is for the Rangers players to always have the support of the Gers faithful, especially during adverse situations.



And Nicholl, who explained that Murty repeatedly tells his charges that the supporters will stick with them always if they see the players giving their all, also echoed the Rangers boss’ thoughts.





“The manager keeps instilling in them the importance of the demands, the standards – ‘just go and give everything you’ve got, you’ve got to win the game of football, just go and give everything you’ve got and the supporters will stick with you’”, Nicholl told Rangers TV.

“All the things you need to win a game of football, if the players are doing that then the supporters will stick with them.



“You need the supporters because sometimes you have a setback during a game, and you don’t want the supporters to get on your back because you are not trying and the opposition have scored.



“If you have a setback, the supporters will still stick with you if they see that you are giving your everything, so they [the players] have got to do that.”



Rangers, who were edged out 2-1 by Hibernian at the weekend, are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table with 46 points from 25 games.



The Ibrox outfit will next take on Partick Thistle on Tuesday before facing Ayr United in a Scottish Cup game on Sunday.

