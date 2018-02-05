XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2018 - 11:05 GMT

Tottenham My Favourite Team To Watch And Harry Kane My Favourite Player – Rangers Star

 




Rangers star Jason Holt has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are his favourite team to watch at the moment.

Spurs, who came back twice to draw 2-2 with fellow top four hopefuls Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, were challengers for the Premier League title in the previous two seasons.




The north London club were third in the 2015/16 campaign before finishing in second spot last season.

And Holt explained that he likes to watch Spurs play; Mauricio Pochettino’s team are currently fifth in the Premier League table.
 


“I like watching Spurs”, he told Rangers TV, when asked which his favourite team to watch currently is.

“They have been in a good period for the last few years now.

“They are pretty close to finally getting there.”

When asked who is current favourite player is, Holt replied: “My favourite player doesn’t play in my position – Harry Kane.

“I think what he is doing is just incredible.

“And also because he is in my fantasy football team, so I want him to do well [laughs].”

Kane, who has won the Premier League Golden Boot Award for the past two seasons, is the league’s top goalscorer in the present campaign as well.

The striker missed a penalty against Liverpool, but scored from another one to take his season’s tally to 31 goals in all competitions, with 22 of those coming in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Kane ends the season as the division’s top scorer this term too.
 