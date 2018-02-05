XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2018 - 22:20 GMT

Very Proud To Wear Rangers Armband – Jason Holt

 




Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has expressed his happiness at having been given the chance to wear the captain's armband for the side's recent run of matches.

The 24-year-old has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions of late in the absence of regular skipper Lee Wallace, who is continuing to recover from a groin injury.




While the latest result against Hibernian, a 2-1 defeat, was disappointing for Holt as a captain, he insists that it was a proud occasion for him to lead his team out in the middle of the pitch.

“Obviously I’m clearly happy to get the armband and very proud to lead the boys out", Holt told his club's official website.
 


“For as long as I’m in that position I’ll try and do my best."

Holt took time to speak about the disappointment of the shock result against Hibernian and stressed the need to bounce back.

“Obviously after any disappointing result you’re itching to get the next game.

"You want to get back to winning ways so we’ll look to do that on Tuesday.”

Being placed third in the Premiership table, two points ahead of Hibernian, the Gers are scheduled to face Partick Thistle next this Tuesday as they look to bounce back after the disappointment of the weekend.
 