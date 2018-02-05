Very Proud To Wear Rangers Armband – Jason Holt

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has expressed his happiness at having been given the chance to wear the captain's armband for the side's recent run of matches.



The 24-year-old has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions of late in the absence of regular skipper Lee Wallace, who is continuing to recover from a groin injury.











While the latest result against Hibernian, a 2-1 defeat, was disappointing for Holt as a captain, he insists that it was a proud occasion for him to lead his team out in the middle of the pitch.



“Obviously I’m clearly happy to get the armband and very proud to lead the boys out", Holt told his club's official website.





“For as long as I’m in that position I’ll try and do my best."

Holt took time to speak about the disappointment of the shock result against Hibernian and stressed the need to bounce back.



“Obviously after any disappointing result you’re itching to get the next game.



"You want to get back to winning ways so we’ll look to do that on Tuesday.”



Being placed third in the Premiership table, two points ahead of Hibernian, the Gers are scheduled to face Partick Thistle next this Tuesday as they look to bounce back after the disappointment of the weekend.

