XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2018 - 14:54 GMT

Whispers Over Favourites For Leeds United Job But Nothing Concrete Yet

 




While there is speculation that Leeds United are keen on former Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf and current Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach, there is nothing concrete on the pair going to Elland Road yet. 

Leeds pulled the trigger on Thomas Christiansen's time as head coach on Sunday night after having had time to digest the Whites' 4-1 home defeat against Cardiff City.




The Whites are now looking for a new head coach and it has been suggested that they are keen to make an appointment within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Ex-Stuttgart coach Wolf has been linked with the job, along with Barnsley boss Heckingbottom.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while there are whispers around the pair, there is so far nothing concrete linking the duo with Leeds.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has set a top six finish as the club's minimum target for this season, but the Whites' hopes are hanging by a thread after a poor run of form.

Heckingbottom and Wolf currently lead the betting to become the next head coach at Elland Road.

Also in the betting are former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, ex-Watford head coach Marco Silva and former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson.
 