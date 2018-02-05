Whispers Over Favourites For Leeds United Job But Nothing Concrete Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





While there is speculation that Leeds United are keen on former Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf and current Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach, there is nothing concrete on the pair going to Elland Road yet.



Leeds pulled the trigger on Thomas Christiansen's time as head coach on Sunday night after having had time to digest the Whites' 4-1 home defeat against Cardiff City.











The Whites are now looking for a new head coach and it has been suggested that they are keen to make an appointment within the next 24 to 48 hours.



Ex-Stuttgart coach Wolf has been linked with the job, along with Barnsley boss Heckingbottom.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while there are whispers around the pair, there is so far nothing concrete linking the duo with Leeds .