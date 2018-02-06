XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2018 - 13:23 GMT

Antonio Conte’s Job On Line At Chelsea Following Watford Defeat

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s job is hanging by a thread following his side’s humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford on Monday night.

Conte has made it clear that he is not afraid of losing his job following the defeat at Vicarage Road but back-to-back losses to Bournemouth and Watford have made his position at Chelsea precarious.




There has been an unease between the Chelsea board and Conte over the club’s conduct in the transfer market since last summer and there were also suggestions that he could be sacked if he lost at Watford.

However, according to the BBC, Chelsea vehemently denied before the game at Vicarage Road that Conte was under the cosh and pointed towards the club’s positon in the league table and their Champions League and FA Cup runs.
 


But it has been claimed that a lot has changed since Watford inflicted a painful defeat on Chelsea, after which the Italian questionned the attitude of his own players.  

And it has not been ruled out that Roman Abramovich will show the same kind of decisiveness in his decision making with Conte as he has in the past while getting rid of high profile managers.

The Italian is believed to have given his players the next three days off as he looks to clear his mind about the way forward at Chelsea.

However, the former Juventus boss’ neck is on the line at Chelsea just eight months after his team celebrated winning the league title.
 