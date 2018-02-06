Antonio Conte’s Job On Line At Chelsea Following Watford Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s job is hanging by a thread following his side’s humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford on Monday night.



Conte has made it clear that he is not afraid of losing his job following the defeat at Vicarage Road but back-to-back losses to Bournemouth and Watford have made his position at Chelsea precarious.











There has been an unease between the Chelsea board and Conte over the club’s conduct in the transfer market since last summer and there were also suggestions that he could be sacked if he lost at Watford.



However, according to the BBC, Chelsea vehemently denied before the game at Vicarage Road that Conte was under the cosh and pointed towards the club’s positon in the league table and their Champions League and FA Cup runs.





But it has been claimed that a lot has changed since Watford inflicted a painful defeat on Chelsea, after which the Italian questionned the attitude of his own players.

And it has not been ruled out that Roman Abramovich will show the same kind of decisiveness in his decision making with Conte as he has in the past while getting rid of high profile managers.



The Italian is believed to have given his players the next three days off as he looks to clear his mind about the way forward at Chelsea.



However, the former Juventus boss’ neck is on the line at Chelsea just eight months after his team celebrated winning the league title.

