Barcelona Touch Base With Representatives of Arsenal And Liverpool Midfield Target

Barcelona have been in touch with the representatives of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer to discuss a potential summer move.



The midfielder’s current deal with Schalke runs out in the summer and the Bundesliga club are sweating over keeping hold of him after it was confirmed that Leon Goretzka will be joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer.











Liverpool and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the German, being consistently linked with holding an interest, and reportedly no more than eight clubs are keen on snaring him away from Schalke at the end of the season.



And it seems one of the eight clubs are Barcelona as according to German daily Bild, the Catalan giants have touched base with the player’s representatives to discuss a summer move.





While it is unclear whether the Catalan giants will eventually come up with an offer at the end of the season, they are looking at Meyer as a midfield option for next season.

On the other hand, Schalke are working hard to convince the player to continue at the club and have offered him a contract worth €5.5m, to which the midfielder is yet to respond.



Meyer is assessing all his options at the moment and is expected to make a decision over his future by the middle of March.



Arsenal have also been linked with having an interest in the Germany international.

