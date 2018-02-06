XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2018 - 16:03 GMT

Barcelona Touch Base With Representatives of Arsenal And Liverpool Midfield Target

 




Barcelona have been in touch with the representatives of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer to discuss a potential summer move.

The midfielder’s current deal with Schalke runs out in the summer and the Bundesliga club are sweating over keeping hold of him after it was confirmed that Leon Goretzka will be joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer.




Liverpool and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the German, being consistently linked with holding an interest, and reportedly no more than eight clubs are keen on snaring him away from Schalke at the end of the season.

And it seems one of the eight clubs are Barcelona as according to German daily Bild, the Catalan giants have touched base with the player’s representatives to discuss a summer move.
 


While it is unclear whether the Catalan giants will eventually come up with an offer at the end of the season, they are looking at Meyer as a midfield option for next season.  

On the other hand, Schalke are working hard to convince the player to continue at the club and have offered him a contract worth €5.5m, to which the midfielder is yet to respond.

Meyer is assessing all his options at the moment and is expected to make a decision over his future by the middle of March.

Arsenal have also been linked with having an interest in the Germany international.
 