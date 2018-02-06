Confirmed: Barnsley Coaches Paul Heckingbottom Is Taking To Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley have revealed the backroom staff Paul Heckingbottom has taken to Leeds United as part of his coaching team.



Leeds triggered the release clause in Heckingbottom’s contract, which he agreed last week with Barnsley, to snare him away from Oakwell last night.











The Yorkshire giants announced the 40-year-old as their new manager earlier today and Heckingbottom also took charge of his first training session with the squad this morning.



Barnsley expressed their disappointment at seeing Heckingbottom walk away from the job and also revealed the coaches he has taken along with him to Leeds as part of his new set-up at Elland Road.





A statement on the club’s website read: “Barnsley Football Club are thoroughly disappointed to announce that Paul Heckingbottom has joined Leeds United.

“The 40-year-old will move to Elland Road instantly. Heckingbottom will be joined by Jamie Clapham [first team coach], Nathan Winder [head of sports science] and Alex Bailey [first team performance analyst] who will also all depart Oakwell immediately.”



The Championship also admitted that they were shocked by Heckingbottom’s willingness to leave Barnsley and join Leeds just a few days after agreeing a new contract.



Barnsley also felt that the club did everything in their power to secure Heckingbottom’s transfer targets in the January window and they were looking forward to a successful second half of the season with the 40-year-old.



“The club are shocked at Paul Heckingbottom’s desire to leave, having agreed a new contract with Barnsley Football Club last week following the completion of the January transfer window, where the board of directors worked tirelessly along with Paul to secure their targets, resulting in a successful window.



“This left the club optimistic in a turnaround in form and a strong end to the 2017/18 campaign as we battle to retain our position in the league.”

