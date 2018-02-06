Feyenoord Hopeful of Larger Fee For Newcastle United Target In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord believe they should be able to get more money from Newcastle United target Nicolai Jorgensen’s departure in the summer.



The 27-year-old Danish striker emerged as Newcastle’s top target in the winter window, but the Premier League outfit failed to match Feyenoord’s €25m valuation of the player.











Jorgensen accepted the club’s stance on not selling him towards the end of the transfer window, but his performance at the weekend set a few alarm bells ringing at the club.



However, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, the Eredivisie outfit still believe if they sell Jorgensen in the summer transfer window they will be able to get more money from the transaction.





The 27-year-old striker is expected to be a shoe-in for Denmark’s World Cup squad and Feyenoord are counting on him to put in a few eye catching performances in Russia.

Newcastle are still believed to be interested in him and could rekindle the chase for Jorgensen in the summer should they survive in the Premier League.



The Dane has also insisted that despite his failure to join the Magpies, the dream of playing in the Premier League still remains a goal.

