XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Jason Cummings Starts – Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

 




Fixture: Partick Thistle vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to take on Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Firhill this evening.

Graeme Murty's men are six points behind second placed Aberdeen and suffered a damaging home defeat against Neil Lennon's Hibernian side at the weekend.




Murty remains without a clutch of injured players, including Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie, Lee Wallace and Bruno Alves, while Graham Dorrans is also out.

The Rangers boss goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he picks Russell Martin and David Bates as the central two. Sean Goss and Jason Holt will look to control midfield, while Daniel Candeias, Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy support striker Jason Cummings.

If Murty needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including the fit again Kenny Miller and Alfredo Morelos.

 


Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle

Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Martin, John, Holt, Goss, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Cummings

Substitutes: Alnwick, Cardoso, Halliday, Docherty, Dodoo, Miller, Morelos
 