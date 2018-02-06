Jason Cummings Starts – Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Partick Thistle vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to take on Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Firhill this evening.



Graeme Murty's men are six points behind second placed Aberdeen and suffered a damaging home defeat against Neil Lennon's Hibernian side at the weekend.











Murty remains without a clutch of injured players, including Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie, Lee Wallace and Bruno Alves, while Graham Dorrans is also out.



The Rangers boss goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he picks Russell Martin and David Bates as the central two. Sean Goss and Jason Holt will look to control midfield, while Daniel Candeias, Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy support striker Jason Cummings.



If Murty needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including the fit again Kenny Miller and Alfredo Morelos.



Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle



Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Martin, John, Holt, Goss, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Cummings



Substitutes: Alnwick, Cardoso, Halliday, Docherty, Dodoo, Miller, Morelos

