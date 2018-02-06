Liverpool Loanee Cannot Answer Yet On Anfield Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Divock Origi has remained coy over the prospect of staying at Wolfsburg beyond the end of the current campaign.



The Reds loaned out the hitman to the Bundesliga outfit last summer and the 22-year-old has been playing regularly for Wolfsburg since the start of the season.











He has five goals in 18 appearances in the Bundesliga in the current campaign and there has been talk that Wolfsburg would want to hold on to him beyond his current loan stint.



It is unclear whether the Belgian striker features in Jurgen Klopp’s long term plans at Liverpool and there are questions marks over whether he will return to Anfield in the summer.





Origi remained non-committal about his own plans and indicated that a final decision will only be taken when the summer comes around.

Asked if he will stay at Wolfsburg beyond the end of the season, the striker told t-online.de: “We’ll see then, I cannot say anything now.”



Despite the uncertainties over his return to Liverpool, the Belgian insisted that he was lucky to get the opportunity to work under Klopp.



“From day one he said to me, ‘I believe in you’.



“Jurgen Klopp was incredibly important for me.



"At such a big club like Liverpool you need someone to guide you when you’re young and I was lucky.”

