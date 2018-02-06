Liverpool Loanee Lazar Markovic Works On Anderlecht Fitness As Reds Pick Up Majority of Salary

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has started training with Belgian giants Anderlecht as they bid to build up his fitness.



Markovic was snapped up by Anderlecht on deadline day last month, with Liverpool looking to offload the out-of-favour Serbian.











He is on loan at Anderlecht until the end of the season and signing Markovic on loan has not cost the club a loan fee, with Liverpool allowing him to move for free.



Liverpool are also playing the majority of Markovic's wages during his time in Belgium.





Anderlecht's coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has gone on record as stating that he feels Markovic will need more than a month to get up to speed fitness wise.