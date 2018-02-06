XRegister
06 October 2016

06/02/2018 - 15:35 GMT

Liverpool Loanee Lazar Markovic Works On Anderlecht Fitness As Reds Pick Up Majority of Salary

 




Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has started training with Belgian giants Anderlecht as they bid to build up his fitness. 

Markovic was snapped up by Anderlecht on deadline day last month, with Liverpool looking to offload the out-of-favour Serbian.




He is on loan at Anderlecht until the end of the season and signing Markovic on loan has not cost the club a loan fee, with Liverpool allowing him to move for free.

Liverpool are also playing the majority of Markovic's wages during his time in Belgium.
 


Anderlecht's coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has gone on record as stating that he feels Markovic will need more than a month to get up to speed fitness wise.

And Markovic was pictured today at training with Anderlecht, having also trained yesterday, as he starts to work on his fitness and sharpness with the Belgian club.

If Markovic can put himself in the picture for selection at the start of March, he could make his Anderlecht debut against Zulte Waregem on 3rd March, while the Belgian giants also have a clash against Royal Antwerp on 10th March.
 