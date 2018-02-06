Liverpool Target Thomas Lemar Resisting Penning Monaco Contract Extension

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool wing target Thomas Lemar has continued to refuse offers of a contract extension from Monaco, in order to keep his options open for the summer transfer window.



The Frenchman came close to leaving Monaco last summer when Arsenal and Liverpool were jostling for his signature towards the end of the transfer window.











Lemar decided to continue at the Stade Louis II and in the winter window made it clear they were not interested in entertaining offers for any of their key players, despite Liverpool again being linked.



However, Lemar’s future is expected to be under the scanner in the summer transfer window and the player has been eyeing a move away from the club.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco have repeatedly tried to convince Lemar to sign a new deal, but the winger has continued to rebuff offers of a contract extension.

The Frenchman has been keen to leave Monaco and he will be entering the final two years of his current deal with the club at the end of the season.



Lemar is aware that he will be in a much better bargaining position if he has a good World Cup and wants to keep all his options open for the summer window.



He is aware some of the big clubs are interested in signing him and signing a new deal with Monaco is not part of his future plans at present.

