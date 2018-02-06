PHOTO: Paul Heckingbottom Calls Team Meeting At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has called the club's first team together for a meeting.



Heckingbottom was announced as the Whites' new head coach on Tuesday morning and has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at Elland Road.











After signing, his first port of call was to head over to Leeds' Thorp Arch training base to meet the players and take training, as the snow fell.



Heckingbottom called a meeting with the first team group, including those who cannot train as they are out through injury, to address his new players.



📸 | Before the side head out for training, Paul holds a team meeting to introduce himself pic.twitter.com/WEzluKD4UV — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2018



The 40-year-old took the opportunity to introduce himself and is likely to have explained his philosophy and preferred style of play to the Leeds players.

Heckingbottom will be looking to make sure Leeds enjoy the fabled 'new manager bounce' effect, starting with a clash against playoff rivals Sheffield United.



He has left a Barnsley side sitting a point and a place above the relegation zone in the Championship to take up the challenge at Elland Road.



A former Manchester United trainee, Heckingbottom was a boyhood Barnsley fan, but has torn himself away from Oakwell to answer the call from Leeds .

