Think This Is Reason Leeds United Gave Me The Job – Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom is certain that the Leeds United hierarchy are in line with how he wants to go about his job at Elland Road.



Leeds sacked Thomas Christiansen following their defeat at home to Cardiff City and moved quickly to sign Heckingbottom after triggering the release clause in his contract with Barnsley last night.











The 40-year-old’s arrival at Elland Road was announced earlier today and he even took charge of his first training session with the squad at the club’s base in Thorp Arch.



Heckingbottom is delighted to get an opportunity to work at a club of Leeds’ size and feels they are the kind of jobs young managers work hard for.





Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ on his first day as Leeds head coach, the 40-year-old said: “I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a big opportunity at a big football club and it’s something you work hard for so I am planning to make the most of it.”



The new Leeds head coach also insisted that following conversations with the hierarchy he is confident that his thinking is in line with the club’s vision going forward.



When asked what appealed to him about Leeds, Heckingbottom said: “Size of the club.



"When I spoke to [director of football] Victor [Orta] and the owners, they were really aligned with what I was thinking and how I would like to work.



“And I am presuming that’s the reason why they thought I was the right man for the job, so hopefully that will be good for us going forward.”

