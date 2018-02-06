XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2018 - 13:30 GMT

Think This Is Reason Leeds United Gave Me The Job – Paul Heckingbottom

 




Paul Heckingbottom is certain that the Leeds United hierarchy are in line with how he wants to go about his job at Elland Road.

Leeds sacked Thomas Christiansen following their defeat at home to Cardiff City and moved quickly to sign Heckingbottom after triggering the release clause in his contract with Barnsley last night.




The 40-year-old’s arrival at Elland Road was announced earlier today and he even took charge of his first training session with the squad at the club’s base in Thorp Arch.

Heckingbottom is delighted to get an opportunity to work at a club of Leeds’ size and feels they are the kind of jobs young managers work hard for.
 


Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ on his first day as Leeds head coach, the 40-year-old said: “I can’t wait to get started.  

“It’s a big opportunity at a big football club and it’s something you work hard for so I am planning to make the most of it.”

The new Leeds head coach also insisted that following conversations with the hierarchy he is confident that his thinking is in line with the club’s vision going forward.

When asked what appealed to him about Leeds, Heckingbottom said: “Size of the club.

"When I spoke to [director of football] Victor [Orta] and the owners, they were really aligned with what I was thinking and how I would like to work.

“And I am presuming that’s the reason why they thought I was the right man for the job, so hopefully that will be good for us going forward.”
 